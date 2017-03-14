14 Diverse Reds from Portugal

Sandra Tavares da Silva and Jorge SerA dio Borges make a lip-smacking red blend named after their dog, Pintas. Scores and tasting notes for Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz and Touriga Franca-based red blends from Portugal's Douro, DA o, Lisboa and more reviewed by Wine Spectator tasting coordinator Gillian Sciaretta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.