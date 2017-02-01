Woman swept out to sea ceremony honou...

Woman swept out to sea ceremony honouring 'ocean goddess'

Sacrificed to the Gods: Woman is feared dead after being swept out to sea during a ceremony honouring an 'ocean goddess' during a storm on Portuguese coast A woman is feared drowned after she was swept to sea during a religious ceremony honouring a goddess of the sea in the middle of a storm. The 34-year-old was one of four people who were swept away by a wave on the Costa Nova beach in central Portugal on Thursday night while the coast was lashed by strong winds and huge waves, local officials said.

