VIDEO: Chicken stops play in Portugal!?

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Goal.com

Braga's Primeira Liga encounter with Estoril had a very unusual pitch invader as home winger Pedro Santos had to remove the bird from the field Monday night saw Braga host Estoril in the Primeira Liga but things got into a bit of a flutter during their 1-1 draw when a chicken found its way onto the pitch.

