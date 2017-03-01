Vendee Globe racer finishes with jury rig

It's one thing to get dismasted and build a stumpy jury rig that barely gets you into port before it falls over. It's something else to build a jury rig while at sea and then fine tune it and keep racing! New Zealand sailor Conrad Colman on board Foresight Natural Energy managed the second feat even as he was running out of food, finishing the final 740 miles of the Vendee Globe Race to take 16th place.

