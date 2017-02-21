Two councilors propose different names for North End pocket park
City councilors Brian K. Gomes and Debora Coelho have competing motions when it comes to what to call a pocket park on Acushnet Avenue opposite St. Anthony of Padua Church. Gomes wants to name the small park at Acushnet Avenue and Nye Street in the city's North End for Suzanne Braga, a retired community activist for more than 25 years and longtime leader of Neighborhoods United, the umbrella group for the city's neighborhood organizations. Coelho, who lives in the neighborhood, wants it dedicated to and named in honor of all the immigrants who have come to New Bedford and helped build the city.
