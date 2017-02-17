On Tuesday February 20 the University of Cyprus will host Portuguese architect Tiago Mota Saraiva for the fifth annual lecture in memorial of George Paraskevaides. Mota Saraiva is managing partner at ateliermob, "a multidisciplinary platform for the development of ideas, research and projects in the areas of architecture, design and urbanism".
