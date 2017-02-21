The Script Road literary festival in Macau next month will be the biggest since its launch in 2012.
Madeleine Thien and Krys Lee head a line-up of more than 60 writers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland, the UK, France and Brazil Man Booker Prize-shortlisted author Madeleine Thien and acclaimed Korean-American writer Krys Lee are among more than 60 influential literary figures attending The Script Road this year, Macau's literary festival, making it the biggest since the event was launched in 2012. Getting bigger was not intentional, says the festival's programme director and co-founder, HA©lder Beja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan 29
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC