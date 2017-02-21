The Script Road literary festival in ...

The Script Road literary festival in Macau next month will be the biggest since its launch in 2012.

Madeleine Thien and Krys Lee head a line-up of more than 60 writers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland, the UK, France and Brazil Man Booker Prize-shortlisted author Madeleine Thien and acclaimed Korean-American writer Krys Lee are among more than 60 influential literary figures attending The Script Road this year, Macau's literary festival, making it the biggest since the event was launched in 2012. Getting bigger was not intentional, says the festival's programme director and co-founder, HA©lder Beja.

