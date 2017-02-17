The Fentanyl Fix: How do we solve B.C.'s opioid overdose crisis
It's 100 times stronger than heroin and was linked to nearly 1,000 overdose deaths last year across B.C. The latest numbers, released Monday, show a staggering 116 people died of an overdose last month - more than seven deaths every two days. The Fentanyl Fix is a week long series exploring potential solutions to B.C.'s opioid overdose crisis.
