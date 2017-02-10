Street scene, Funchal
A square in downtown Funchal; that features the Bank of Portugal and a statue of Joao Goncalves Zarco. Zarco was a Portuguese explorer who established settlements on and recognition of the Madeira Islands, and was appointed first captain of Funchal by Henry the Navigator.
