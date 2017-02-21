Silves castle

Silves castle

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: TrekEarth

Silves is a town on the banks of the Arade River in the region of Algarve, Portugal. The town of Silves was possibly founded during the times of Roman domination, between 700 and 1200 Moors ruled here and Silves was one of the most important towns of Algarve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan 29 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC