Senior Portuguese officials stand trial in corruption case

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

LISBON, Portugal - A former Portuguese interior minister and other senior government officials are standing trial in a major case centered on residence permits granted to investors from outside the European Union. The officials are charged with corruption, influence-peddling and misconduct in public office in the trial which began Monday and is expected to last several months.

