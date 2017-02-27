Romanian Parliament becomes full member of Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly
The Parliament of Romania became a full member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean at the 11th plenary session of the regional interstate organization which took place February 22 to 24 in Porto, Portugal. According to a Lower House release on Friday, the Romanian lawmaking body has been an associate member of this organization since 2008.
