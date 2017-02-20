Portugal presents evidence for Fatima nun's beatification

In this Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2005 file photo, a devotee holds a picture during the funeral of Sister Lucia Marto at the Coimbra Cathedral before her burial in the graveyard of the Carmelite convent, in Coimbra, Portugal. Catholic Church officials in Portugal have assembled 15,000 pages of testimony and documentation to support the proposed beatification of Sister Lucia, one of three shepherd children who said the Virgin Mary appeared to them in the town of Fatima 100 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.