Portugal presents evidence for Fatima nun's beatification

Catholic Church officials in Portugal said Monday they have assembled more than 15,000 pages of testimony and documentation to support the proposed beatification of Sister Lucia, one of three shepherd children who said the Virgin Mary appeared to them in the town of Fatima 100 years ago. The officials said the case for Sister Lucia's beatification - the first step toward canonization as a saint - will be sent to the Vatican's Congregation for the Causes of Saints, in line with church procedure.

