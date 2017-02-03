Portugal lawmakers condemn Trump's me...

Portugal lawmakers condemn Trump's measures on migration

Friday Feb 3

LISBON, Portugal - Portugal's parliament has condemned President Donald Trump's ban on certain refugees and migrants from entering the U.S., in the latest example of the backlash that the policy is provoking worldwide. Lawmakers passed three motions introduced by the government's Socialist Party and two opposition conservative parties condemning the U.S. ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Chicago, IL

