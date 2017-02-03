Portugal lawmakers condemn Trump's measures on migration
LISBON, Portugal - Portugal's parliament has condemned President Donald Trump's ban on certain refugees and migrants from entering the U.S., in the latest example of the backlash that the policy is provoking worldwide. Lawmakers passed three motions introduced by the government's Socialist Party and two opposition conservative parties condemning the U.S. ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan 29
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC