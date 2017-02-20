Portugal Hotels Cry Foul as Private Equity Firms Cut Room Rates an hour ago

At the height of Portugal's financial crisis in 2013, private-equity firm ECS Capital took over the Herdade dos Salgados resort in Portugal's southern Algarve region with its Miami-style palm-tree lined golf course surrounded by lakes along the Atlantic ocean. The resort was among 10 hotels, three golf courses and other real estate assets the firm took over from investor Carlos Saraiva after he buckled under his debt load. The transfer was part of an attempt to cap banks' bad loans and bolster debt recovery, and the hospitality industry expected Lisbon-based ECS to turn around and offload the assets to sector players. 310038556 Four years on, ECS is still managing most of these hotels.

