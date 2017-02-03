Portugal foreign minister wants close...

Portugal foreign minister wants close future ties with UK

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this June 13, 2016 file photo, Portuguese Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, speaks during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart at the Egyptian foreign ministry headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. Santos Silva says the European Union should seek a close trade and defense relationship with Britain after it leaves the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan 29 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC