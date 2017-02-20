Portugal commits to the International...

Portugal commits to the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017

The commitment was presented to UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai, during his recent official visit to Portugal; Among the initiatives to celebrate the Year, Portugal is promoting the rehabilitation of historical buildings in the interior of the country and routes through natural areas. On the occasion, Mr. Rifai and Portuguese authorities discussed the role of tourism in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals as well as the contribution of tourism to job creation and economic growth in Portugal.

Chicago, IL

