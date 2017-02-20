Portugal commits to the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017
The commitment was presented to UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai, during his recent official visit to Portugal; Among the initiatives to celebrate the Year, Portugal is promoting the rehabilitation of historical buildings in the interior of the country and routes through natural areas. On the occasion, Mr. Rifai and Portuguese authorities discussed the role of tourism in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals as well as the contribution of tourism to job creation and economic growth in Portugal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan 29
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC