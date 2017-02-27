New Bedford pocket park to remain unnamed

NEW BEDFORD - A City Council committee likes the idea of recognizing both a longtime neighborhood leader and the thousands of immigrants who built the Whaling City. But the Memorials and Dedications Committee does not want to dedicate the pocket park at Acushnet Avenue and Nye Street to either Suzanne Braga, the leader of Neighborhoods United for many years, or the generations of immigrants - those from Central America, Mexico, Portugal, Canada, Poland, Ireland and elsewhere who came to New Bedford for a better life and in the process helped build a city.

