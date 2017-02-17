More serotonin, less motivation? It d...

More serotonin, less motivation? It depends on the circumstances

Tuesday Feb 14

A new study in mice shows that increasing serotonin, one of the major mediators of brain communication, affects motivation - but only in certain circumstances. Furthermore, the study revealed that the short and long term effects of increased serotonin levels are opposed - a completely unforeseen property of this neurotransmitter's functional system.

Chicago, IL

