Lithium-ion battery inventor introduc...

Lithium-ion battery inventor introduces new technology for fast-charging, noncombustible batteries

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: John Goodenough, professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin and co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery, in the battery materials lab he oversees.... view more A team of engineers led by 94-year-old John Goodenough, professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin and co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery, has developed the first all-solid-state battery cells that could lead to safer, faster-charging, longer-lasting rechargeable batteries for handheld mobile devices, electric cars and stationary energy storage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC