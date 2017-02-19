Lisbon to build second airport as tou...

Lisbon to build second airport as tourism soars

Portugal unveiled plans Wednesday for a second international airport for Lisbon to cope with record numbers of visitors, some driven away from other Mediterranean sun spots by security fears. Infrastructure Minister Pedro Marques said the little-used Montijo military air base would be modified for commercial traffic because the capital's sole international airport was nearing capacity.

