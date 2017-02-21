Lawyer: Portugal to extradite ex-CIA agent to Italian jail Police took Sabrina de Sousa to a Portuguese jail where she is awaiting extradition, her lawyer told the AP. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lqpSFE LISBON, Portugal - A Portuguese court has ordered police to extradite a former CIA agent to Italy, where she will serve a prison sentence after being convicted of involvement in a U.S. program that kidnapped suspects for interrogation, her lawyer said Tuesday.

