Lawyer: Portugal to extradite ex-CIA agent to Italian jail

LISBON, Portugal - A Portuguese court has ordered police to extradite a former CIA agent to Italy, where she will serve a prison sentence after being convicted of involvement in a U.S. program that kidnapped suspects for interrogation, her lawyer said Tuesday. Police took Sabrina de Sousa to a Portuguese jail where she is awaiting extradition, her Portuguese lawyer, Manuel Magalhaes e Silva, told the Associated Press.

