Lawyer: Portugal to extradite ex-CIA agent to Italian jail
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan 29
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
