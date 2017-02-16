Joao C. Monteiro, 87, of Hudson
Joao C. Monteiro, 87, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Maria J. Monteiro, also of Hudson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
