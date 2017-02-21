European Best Destinations 2017: Rott...

European Best Destinations 2017: Rotterdam ranks high

According to European Best Destinations, a European organisation based in Brussels that promotes culture and tourism in Europe, Rotterdam has made it onto the list of top 15 countries to visit based on travellers' votes. The European Best Destinations Ranking takes place annually online.

Chicago, IL

