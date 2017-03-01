Culture, creativity and colour in Mad...

Culture, creativity and colour in Madeira Harriet Ruck,Thamesview school

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: This is Local London

Madeira is a region close to Portugal; it is full of culture and unique surprises around every corner. I visited this island on the 10th February and returned on the 15th of February, and I hated leaving this hidden island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC