Be Wiser Ducati BSB Team's Test At Jerez Cut Short By Rain
Following the promising start to the 2017 season with a positive test at Portimao last weekend, the Be Wiser Ducati British Superbike Championship Team of Shane Byrne and Glenn Irwin were hoping to continue their good work at Jerez this week but unfortunately the weather wasn't at its best and rain curtailed today's final day. Londoner Byrne and Ulsterman Irwin did get a few laps in yesterday on the factory-supported Be Wiser Ducati Panigale Rs in the drier conditions but, despite Irwin doing a few laps today, the Penrith-based team's hopes for a break in the weather didn't materialise so they had to abort their plans once the wet conditions set in for the day at the Spanish track.
