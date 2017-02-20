Angolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal LISBON,...
Portuguese prosecutors are bringing charges of corruption, money-laundering and forgery against Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente as part of an investigation in Lisbon, Portugal's attorney general's office said Thursday. Vicente is suspected of bribing a Portuguese magistrate to favor him in two investigations, a statement said.
