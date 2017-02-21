Altice Labs, Ericsson sign 5G MoU

Altice Labs, Ericsson sign 5G MoU

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Altice Labs, the Portugal-based innovation arm of Netherlands-based Altice Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish vendor Ericsson, which will see the two companies focus on understanding use cases for 5G, as well as conducting joint research and development, through field-tests of 5G technologies, products and services. The partnership includes the setup of a 5G Lab in Aveiro, Portugal, where Altice Labs is headquartered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan 29 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC