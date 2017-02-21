Altice Labs, Ericsson sign 5G MoU
Altice Labs, the Portugal-based innovation arm of Netherlands-based Altice Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish vendor Ericsson, which will see the two companies focus on understanding use cases for 5G, as well as conducting joint research and development, through field-tests of 5G technologies, products and services. The partnership includes the setup of a 5G Lab in Aveiro, Portugal, where Altice Labs is headquartered.
