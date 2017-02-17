A return visit

Time for a second visit to Funchal Cathedral, which was closed when I first saw it. The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Funchal, which encompasses all of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

