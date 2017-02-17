A return visit
Time for a second visit to Funchal Cathedral, which was closed when I first saw it. The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Funchal, which encompasses all of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan 29
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC