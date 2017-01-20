WSBK Portimao test wraps up | Davies posts 1:41.813

The WSBK Portimao test has warpped up with Chaz Davies posting a 1:41.813, with teams now ready themselves to travel to Australia for the 'Yamaha Finance' opening round of the 2017 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and the official test at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit commencing on Monday 20th February. After debuting on track in 2017 with a two-day test in Jerez de la Frontera, the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team resumed action in PortimA o with Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri for two more days on track ahead of the season opener at Phillip Island, scheduled in a month's time.

