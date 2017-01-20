Video: Ghana prodigy Okyere Boateng scores twice against giants...

Video: Ghana prodigy Okyere Boateng s...

1 hr ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Okyere Boateng is causing big waves in Portugal this morning after scoring twice for Moreirense on Thursday night to dump giants Benfica 3-1 out of the Portuguese League Cup. Benfica have won the Taca da Liga in seven of the last eight seasons, but Boateng's two goals ensured that that streak will not be extended this year after a shock semi-final loss to Moreirense.

