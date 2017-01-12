The War's Oddest Dogfight

The War's Oddest Dogfight

Saturday

One of the strangest dogfights - involving three four-engine bombers - occurred in World War II. It happened the morning of August 17, 1943, when an American B-24D Liberator encountered a pair of German Focke-Wulf Fw 200 Condors over the Atlantic Ocean, about 300 miles west of Lisbon, Portugal.

Chicago, IL

