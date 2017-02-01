The Portuguese Riviera
Just to the west of Lisbon, and an easy train or car ride away, Portugal's Riviera unfolds - white sandy beaches, stunning vistas, bars and restaurants sprawling onto the Promenade along the water's edge, and fun-loving locals and tourists making the scene. Discover Estoril and Cascais, two neighboring beach towns on what's also known as the Estoril Coast.
