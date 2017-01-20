The Long Economic and Political Shado...

The Long Economic and Political Shadow of History, Volume 1

VoxEU

This eBook is the first in a series of three examining the shadow that history casts over various aspects of the economy and the polity. In particular this volume summarises some influential works from this vibrant new research agenda and discusses the impact they have on our understanding of the long-run influence of historical events on current economics.

Chicago, IL

