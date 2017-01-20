Silves
Silves is a town on the banks of the Arade River in the region of Algarve, Portugal. The town of Silves was possibly founded during the times of Roman domination, between 700 and 1200 Moors ruled here and Silves was one of the most important towns of Algarve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC