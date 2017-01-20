Signs of the Women's March from around the world
Demonstrators gather to protest against US President Donald Trump in front of the US Embassy on January 21, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. Simultaneous protests have been staged, mainly by women, in many different countries against Trump's behavior to women.
