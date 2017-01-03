She's barking mad! Confused dog runs ...

She's barking mad! Confused dog runs away from owner's...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

She's barking mad! Confused dog runs away from owner's remote-controlled R2-D2 robot in hilarious living-room chase Sci-Fi fan Filipe Castro Matos filmed his dog's hilarious reaction to his new R2-D2 robot at his home in Lisbon, Portugal. The seven-year-old pooch approached the robot then immediately backed away when it came to life with a beep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC