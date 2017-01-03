Rogerio Silva, 89, formerly of Hudson

Rogerio "Roger" John Silva, 89, of Newmarket, N.H., formerly of Hudson, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at the Hyder Hospice House in Dover, N.H. Born in Hudson to Etelvina "Ethel' and Joaquim "Jack" Silva, formerly of Fuyat Street, Hudson, Roger and his family lived in Hudson from the early 1900s through the mid 1970s. His parents met in Hudson after immigrating to the United States from Santa Maria and Lisbon, Portugal.

