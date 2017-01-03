President of India condoles passing a...

President of India condoles passing away of Mario Alberto Nobre Lopes Soares

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Jan 8 : President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday condoled the passing away of former President of Portugal Mario Alberto Nobre Lopes Soares. [NK More] In a message to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of the Portuguese Republic, the President said, I learned with sadness of the passing of Former President of Portugal, His Excellency Mr. Mario Alberto Nobre Lopes Soares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC