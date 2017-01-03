President of India condoles passing away of Mario Alberto Nobre Lopes Soares

New Delhi, Jan 8 : President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday condoled the passing away of former President of Portugal Mario Alberto Nobre Lopes Soares. [NK More] In a message to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of the Portuguese Republic, the President said, I learned with sadness of the passing of Former President of Portugal, His Excellency Mr. Mario Alberto Nobre Lopes Soares.

