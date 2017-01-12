Portuguese 'rent boy' accused of stab...

Portuguese 'rent boy' accused of stabbing British lover to death with a spear

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

A 'rent boy' accused of stabbing his gay British accountant lover to death with a spear 'took photos of his body after he had killed him' a Portuguese court has heard. A friend of Eugenio Felipe Reicha told the court in the Algarve city of Faro that Reicha showed him the snaps of Simon Carley-Pocock's body after fleeing the crime scene.

