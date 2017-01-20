Portuguese parliament rejects proposa...

Portuguese parliament rejects proposal to cut welfare tax

Portugal's parliament rejected on Wednesday a government proposal to cut the social security tax companies pay on the minimum wage, in the first such defeat for the administration after two far-left allies opposed the move. FILE PHOTO: A view of the Portuguese Parliament during a debate on 2017 state budget in Lisbon, Portugal, November 4, 2016.

Chicago, IL

