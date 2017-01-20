Portugal's Left Bloc reaffirms backing for government despite vote
The leader of Portugal's Left Bloc, the main ally of the minority Socialist government in parliament, played down recent differences with the administration in an interview published on Tuesday, saying the alliance is to last the entire legislature. Portugal's Left Bloc party leader Catarina Martins talks during a biweekly debate at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal September 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC