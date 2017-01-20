Portugal's Left Bloc reaffirms backin...

Portugal's Left Bloc reaffirms backing for government despite vote

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The leader of Portugal's Left Bloc, the main ally of the minority Socialist government in parliament, played down recent differences with the administration in an interview published on Tuesday, saying the alliance is to last the entire legislature. Portugal's Left Bloc party leader Catarina Martins talks during a biweekly debate at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal September 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC