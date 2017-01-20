Portugal's Left Bloc reaffirms backing for government despite vote

The leader of Portugal's Left Bloc, the main ally of the minority Socialist government in parliament, played down recent differences with the administration in an interview published on Tuesday, saying the alliance is to last the entire legislature. Portugal's Left Bloc party leader Catarina Martins talks during a biweekly debate at the parliament in Lisbon, Portugal September 22, 2016.

