Portugal's champion of democracy dies

21 hrs ago

Portugal's former president and prime minister Mario Soares, a central figure in the country's return to democracy in the 1970s after decades of rightist dictatorship, died on Saturday aged 92, doctors said. Once popularly known as "King" Soares for his regal manner, the founder of the Portuguese Socialist Party was premier three times and later spent a decade as the country's head of state.

