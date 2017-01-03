Portugal: What's New for ...

Portugal: What's New for ...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Jax Fax Travel Marketing

With a 20% increase in American travelers last year, Portugal has earned its place as one of Europe's top emerging destinations. Couple that with the jump in the value of the US dollar against the euro and you have lots of reasons to suggest a Portugal vacation to your clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jax Fax Travel Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC