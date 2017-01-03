Portugal says goodbye to its 'father ...

Portugal says goodbye to its 'father of democracy' Mario Soares

The coffin of former President and Prime Minister of Portugal Mario Soares is carried on a horse-drawn hearse to the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Portugal January 9, 2017. Thousands on Monday paid their last respects to Mario Soares, widely seen as the father of Portugal's modern-day democracy, as his funeral cortege was set to wind its way across the capital.

