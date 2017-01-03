Portugal says goodbye to its 'father of democracy' Mario Soares

The coffin of former President and Prime Minister of Portugal Mario Soares is carried on a horse-drawn hearse to the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Portugal January 9, 2017. Thousands on Monday paid their last respects to Mario Soares, widely seen as the father of Portugal's modern-day democracy, as his funeral cortege was set to wind its way across the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.