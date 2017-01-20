Monarch A321 at Funchal on Jan 23rd 2...

Monarch A321 at Funchal on Jan 23rd 2017, flaps problem

10 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Monarch Airlines Airbus A321-200, registration G-OZBR performing flight ZB-744 from London Gatwick,EN to Funchal with 137 passengers, was on final approach to Funchal's runway 23 when the crew went around from about 1800 feet due to problems with the flaps. The aircraft climbed to 7000 feet and diverted to Porto Santo .

Chicago, IL

