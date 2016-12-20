MoFrancesco Quintetto: Kucheza

MoFrancesco Quintetto: Kucheza

Jazz has certainly come a long way since its early beginnings, whose free spirit and richness of form means that one could easily spend a whole lifetime marvelling at its infinite variety. And none more so than on Kucheza, the MoFrancesco Quintetto's sublime and engaging new album.

